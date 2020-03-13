Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Major Shareholder Richard D. Kinder Buys 500,000 Shares of Stock

Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) major shareholder Richard D. Kinder acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

KMI stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.34. 8,289,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,095,466. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.73 and its 200 day moving average is $20.52. Kinder Morgan Inc has a twelve month low of $13.45 and a twelve month high of $22.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 16.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.26%.

KMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays downgraded Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.67.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 163.6% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 62.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.