KeyCorp Weighs in on At Home Group Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:HOME)

At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for At Home Group in a report issued on Tuesday, March 10th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.57 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.55. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for At Home Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. William Blair downgraded At Home Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of At Home Group in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut At Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut At Home Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Buckingham Research restated an “underperform” rating and set a $4.75 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of At Home Group in a report on Friday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. At Home Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.64.

At Home Group stock opened at $3.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $227.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.11. At Home Group has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $24.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOME. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of At Home Group by 11,283.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 8,688 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of At Home Group during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of At Home Group by 351.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 8,410 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of At Home Group during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of At Home Group during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

About At Home Group

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

