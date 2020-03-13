KeyCorp Comments on Black Stone Minerals LP’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:BSM)

Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 10th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.20. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $103.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.20 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 36.88%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Black Stone Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine lowered Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Black Stone Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Black Stone Minerals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.06.

Shares of NYSE:BSM opened at $5.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.25. Black Stone Minerals has a 12 month low of $5.83 and a 12 month high of $18.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.58%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.45%.

In other Black Stone Minerals news, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $389,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 352,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,575,415.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 4,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $62,367.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,417.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSM. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 480.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. 25.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

