Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Kloeckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) a €4.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.00 ($4.65) price objective on Kloeckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE in a report on Monday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €8.00 ($9.30) price target on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Nord/LB set a €7.50 ($8.72) price target on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.50 ($8.72) price target on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kloeckner & Co SE currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €6.38 ($7.42).

ETR KCO opened at €3.07 ($3.57) on Tuesday. Kloeckner & Co SE has a 1 year low of €4.19 ($4.87) and a 1 year high of €7.37 ($8.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.88, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.83 million and a PE ratio of -24.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €5.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €5.68.

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Europe and Americas segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products, such as thin sheets and strips, as well as thick sheets; long steel products comprising merchant bars, sectional steel, and beams; tubes und hollow sections that include structural hollow sections, precision tubes, and seamless heavy-wall pipes; stainless steel and high-grade steel, which comprise sheet, profiles, and tubes; aluminum profiles, sheets, strips, and plates; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

