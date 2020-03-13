K12 Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:LRN)

K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 4,801 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,032% compared to the average volume of 424 call options.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of K12 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on K12 from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Sidoti decreased their price objective on K12 from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on K12 from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded K12 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.
In other K12 news, insider Kevin Chavous sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total transaction of $181,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,341,768.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of NYSE LRN traded up $3.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.73. 977,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,521. K12 has a 12 month low of $15.73 and a 12 month high of $37.43. The company has a market capitalization of $702.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.44.
K12 (NYSE:LRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. K12 had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $257.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. K12’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that K12 will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About K12
K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.
