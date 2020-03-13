JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Financial Advisors Network Inc.

Financial Advisors Network Inc. trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Day & Ennis LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,771,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 37,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,249,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $96.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $86.32 and a 1 year high of $141.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.13.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total transaction of $2,064,572.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 458,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,188,125.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Scher sold 21,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total value of $3,009,427.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,636,842.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,814 shares of company stock valued at $17,318,144 in the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

