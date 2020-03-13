JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) a €30.07 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.07 ($34.97) price target on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €34.50 ($40.12) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €28.36 ($32.98) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €36.08 ($41.96).

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

FRA:DPW opened at €20.86 ($24.26) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €30.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of €31.71. Deutsche Post has a fifty-two week low of €30.52 ($35.49) and a fifty-two week high of €41.32 ($48.05).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.