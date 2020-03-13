JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€28.50” Price Target for Uniper (ETR:UN01)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($33.14) target price on Uniper (ETR:UN01) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on UN01. Royal Bank of Canada set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on Uniper and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on Uniper and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank set a €30.50 ($35.47) price objective on Uniper and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €27.30 ($31.74) price objective on Uniper and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on Uniper and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €25.63 ($29.80).

Get Uniper alerts:

Shares of Uniper stock opened at €22.43 ($26.08) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.45. Uniper has a twelve month low of €22.96 ($26.70) and a twelve month high of €30.64 ($35.63). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €28.58 and a 200 day moving average price of €28.87. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion and a PE ratio of 7.40.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Uniper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.