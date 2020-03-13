JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Tele Columbus (ETR:TC1) a €2.50 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.50 ($2.91) target price on Tele Columbus (ETR:TC1) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TC1. Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.80 ($3.26) price target on Tele Columbus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Barclays set a €3.60 ($4.19) price target on Tele Columbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

TC1 opened at €2.04 ($2.37) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 491.48, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.66. Tele Columbus has a 52-week low of €1.24 ($1.44) and a 52-week high of €3.69 ($4.29). The stock has a market capitalization of $260.47 million and a PE ratio of -1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €3.13 and its 200-day moving average price is €2.53.

Tele Columbus AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates broadband cable networks in Germany. The company operates through two segments, TV, and Internet and Telephony. The TV segment offers analogue, digital TV, and radio services, as well as premium TV packages that comprise approximately 75 additional digital TV programs.

