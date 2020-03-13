JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€14.50” Price Target for Orange (EPA:ORA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.50 ($16.86) price target on Orange (EPA:ORA) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ORA has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on Orange and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €15.50 ($18.02) price objective on Orange and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €14.30 ($16.63) price objective on Orange and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on Orange and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on Orange and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €15.32 ($17.81).

EPA ORA opened at €9.61 ($11.17) on Tuesday. Orange has a twelve month low of €13.31 ($15.48) and a twelve month high of €15.80 ($18.37). The business’s fifty day moving average is €12.68 and its 200 day moving average is €13.65.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

