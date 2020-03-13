Joseph B. Bower, Jr. Acquires 700 Shares of CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE) Stock

CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE) CEO Joseph B. Bower, Jr. bought 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.14 per share, for a total transaction of $14,098.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,419 shares in the company, valued at $934,878.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

CCNE stock opened at $17.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. CNB Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $33.78. The stock has a market cap of $295.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.43 and its 200 day moving average is $29.76.

Get CNB Financial alerts:

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 22.06%. The company had revenue of $36.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.09 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CNB Financial Corp will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is 25.86%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCNE. BidaskClub cut CNB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine cut CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on CNB Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. CNB Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of CNB Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of CNB Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 13,803.3% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.95% of the company’s stock.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.