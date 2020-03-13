Joint Corp (NASDAQ:JYNT) Major Shareholder Bandera Partners Llc Purchases 69,173 Shares

Joint Corp (NASDAQ:JYNT) major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc purchased 69,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.98 per share, for a total transaction of $897,865.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bandera Partners Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 10th, Bandera Partners Llc purchased 42,318 shares of Joint stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $570,446.64.

JYNT stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,355. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $188.95 million, a P/E ratio of 58.44 and a beta of 0.90. Joint Corp has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $21.80.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.33 million. Joint had a return on equity of 92.78% and a net margin of 6.86%. On average, analysts expect that Joint Corp will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Joint by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 141,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Joint in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,384,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Joint by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in Joint by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Joint by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on JYNT. B. Riley lifted their price target on Joint from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. TheStreet raised Joint from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Joint from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Joint in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.67.

About Joint

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights. As of March 07, 2019, the company operated 450 clinics in the United States.

