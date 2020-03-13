Joint Corp (NASDAQ:JYNT) Major Shareholder Bandera Partners Llc Acquires 42,318 Shares

Joint Corp (NASDAQ:JYNT) major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc bought 42,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $570,446.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bandera Partners Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 12th, Bandera Partners Llc acquired 69,173 shares of Joint stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.98 per share, with a total value of $897,865.54.

JYNT traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $13.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,355. Joint Corp has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $21.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.80 and a 200-day moving average of $17.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $188.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Joint had a return on equity of 92.78% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $13.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.33 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Joint Corp will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JYNT. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Joint in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,174,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Joint by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after buying an additional 6,203 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its position in Joint by 1.8% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 213,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after buying an additional 3,756 shares during the last quarter. THB Asset Management increased its position in Joint by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 177,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after buying an additional 17,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Joint by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. 73.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Joint from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Joint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Joint from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Joint in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights. As of March 07, 2019, the company operated 450 clinics in the United States.

