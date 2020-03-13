Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 354,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 43,525 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of Hubbell worth $52,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 55,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,296,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 174.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 228,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,972,000 after buying an additional 145,135 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 105,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,549,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after buying an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HUBB. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered Hubbell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hubbell from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hubbell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.33.

In related news, CEO David G. Nord sold 6,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $944,547.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,602 shares in the company, valued at $23,489,648.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO William R. Sperry sold 1,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total transaction of $283,517.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,683 shares in the company, valued at $11,422,411.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

HUBB stock opened at $106.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $106.92 and a 52-week high of $155.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.46.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.08. Hubbell had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.83%.

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

