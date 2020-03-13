Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 5,916 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,916 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $25,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWF. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,540.0% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of IWF opened at $143.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $180.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.76. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $140.23 and a 52-week high of $192.75.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

