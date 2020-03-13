Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 4,392 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 503,118 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,392 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up approximately 1.1% of Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $57,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. CLS Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 303.4% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDT opened at $84.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $123.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.67. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $82.77 and a 52 week high of $122.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.91.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In related news, CEO Omar Ishrak bought 8,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Medtronic from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

