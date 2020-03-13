Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 4,280 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,280 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.5% of Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $80,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. First Command Bank raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $348.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $312.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $368.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.04.

In related news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $265.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,115. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.75, for a total value of $12,052,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,833,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,975,893,035.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 425,819 shares of company stock valued at $135,948,244 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

MA stock opened at $241.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $316.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $293.03. Mastercard Inc has a one year low of $227.41 and a one year high of $347.25. The stock has a market cap of $271.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

