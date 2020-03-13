Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 2,196 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,196 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $20,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 8,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 10,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $94.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.41 and its 200 day moving average is $146.13. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a one year low of $90.89 and a one year high of $161.79. The firm has a market cap of $43.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew T. Feldstein acquired 9,767 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $102.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,043.13. Following the purchase, the director now owns 42,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,364,168.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 10,000 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $1,545,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,731,501.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $159.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.09.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

