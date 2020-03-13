Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 16,701 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,276,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,701 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 1.1% of Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $56,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Betterment LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 77,699,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,973,187 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 35,513,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810,452 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 19,744,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,545,000 after buying an additional 3,234,922 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,857,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,091,000 after buying an additional 2,941,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,764,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,088,000 after buying an additional 2,879,437 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $31.38 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $30.97 and a twelve month high of $44.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.36.

