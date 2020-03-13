Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 14,878 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 304,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,878 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $21,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 543.5% during the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 299.3% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 55.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.19.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $37.18 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $37.00 and a one year high of $83.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $177.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.65.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.36%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

In related news, CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,515,476.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

