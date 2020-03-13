Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 712,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,228 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $42,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1,060.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 76.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine cut U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.30.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $31.61 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $31.02 and a 52-week high of $61.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.18 and a 200 day moving average of $55.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.30%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

