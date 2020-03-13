Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,835,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 129,783 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises approximately 1.2% of Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $64,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAC. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 192,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 13,948 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Bank of America by 7.4% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 101,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 23.8% in the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 67,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 13,019 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 5.5% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in Bank of America by 66.3% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 6,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC stock opened at $20.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Bank of America Corp has a 1 year low of $20.15 and a 1 year high of $35.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.85 and a 200 day moving average of $31.79. The company has a market cap of $197.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.63.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Several analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.71.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.