Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Stock Position in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 552,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,085 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Axis Capital were worth $33,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Axis Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Symphony Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axis Capital by 252.7% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Asset Management LLC now owns 13,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 9,505 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Axis Capital by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 316,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,832,000 after purchasing an additional 175,587 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Axis Capital by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Axis Capital by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 417,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,826,000 after purchasing an additional 25,432 shares during the period. 91.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AXS opened at $41.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.41. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $67.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.31.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Axis Capital had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $786.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.61) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Axis Capital’s payout ratio is 65.08%.

In other Axis Capital news, Director Henry B. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total value of $649,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,392.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Axis Capital from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Axis Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.29.

Axis Capital Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

