Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 892 Shares of Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 400,382 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the quarter. Carlisle Companies comprises approximately 1.2% of Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.71% of Carlisle Companies worth $64,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Argent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,732,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 138.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 314,642 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,793,000 after acquiring an additional 182,475 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 5,573.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,014,000 after acquiring an additional 182,185 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 364,331 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $58,964,000 after acquiring an additional 77,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,420,000. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSL stock opened at $119.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.30. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.99 and a 52 week high of $169.86.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.19. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.13%.

In other news, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 26,348 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $4,294,724.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,120 shares in the company, valued at $3,442,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from to in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.86.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

