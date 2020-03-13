Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 24,579 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 781,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,579 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $51,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 165.9% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $53.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.53 and a 200-day moving average of $65.02. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

