Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 13,600 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 280,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $28,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $77.81 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.41 and its 200 day moving average is $97.08.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.