Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Stake in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,952 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $27,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in J M Smucker by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 963.0% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J M Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of J M Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of J M Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Get J M Smucker alerts:

SJM opened at $99.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.31. J M Smucker Co has a 12-month low of $99.03 and a 12-month high of $128.43.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. J M Smucker had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that J M Smucker Co will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.46%.

In other J M Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total transaction of $113,006.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,267.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SJM. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of J M Smucker from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.36.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for J M Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J M Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.