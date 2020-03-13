Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.09% of Dover worth $15,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dover by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 26,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Dover by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Dover by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its position in Dover by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in Dover by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 27,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Dover in a report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Dover from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dover from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dover from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.38.

In other news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 400 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 357,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,887,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Eric A. Spiegel acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.60 per share, for a total transaction of $110,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,182 shares in the company, valued at $573,129.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,622 shares of company stock worth $674,751 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DOV opened at $85.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.46. Dover Corp has a 1 year low of $84.38 and a 1 year high of $120.26.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Dover had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 29.46%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Dover Corp will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Dover’s payout ratio is 33.05%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

