Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $38.16 Million in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 188,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,155,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.15% of Willis Towers Watson as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 66.9% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Carlson Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, SSI Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WLTW. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $243.00 to $193.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Cfra raised Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $215.00 to $248.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued an “average” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a report on Friday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.82.

Shares of WLTW stock opened at $172.80 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a 12-month low of $165.42 and a 12-month high of $220.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.50.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.72%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

