Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Holdings in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 540,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,694 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.30% of Xylem worth $42,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter valued at $371,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 28.8% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 10,325.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 202,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,093,000 after buying an additional 16,943 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Xylem by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 27,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 10,008 shares during the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Pak Steven Leung sold 4,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total transaction of $379,717.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,510,024.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 1,140 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $92,089.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,422,487.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,692 shares of company stock valued at $795,188 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $64.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Xylem Inc has a fifty-two week low of $61.00 and a fifty-two week high of $89.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.49. The company has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89. Xylem had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Xylem Inc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.44%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up from $78.00) on shares of Xylem in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.60.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

