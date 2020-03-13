Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $25,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 82.8% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $59.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.30. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.00 and a fifty-two week high of $81.20.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

