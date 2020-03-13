Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $72.28 Million Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 470,415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,741 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for approximately 1.4% of Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.07% of Danaher worth $72,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $59,030,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2,153.0% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 240,527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,916,000 after purchasing an additional 229,851 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 384.1% during the fourth quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 268,403 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,194,000 after purchasing an additional 212,955 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 306.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 274,882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,188,000 after purchasing an additional 207,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 973.9% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 214,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,520,000 after purchasing an additional 194,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Shares of DHR opened at $128.89 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $124.01 and a 52-week high of $169.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $158.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.10. The firm has a market cap of $97.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.38%.

In related news, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 132,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.51, for a total transaction of $21,528,349.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,981,847.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 79,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.50, for a total value of $12,817,286.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 121,242 shares in the company, valued at $19,580,583. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 297,385 shares of company stock worth $48,153,397. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DHR has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Danaher from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Danaher from to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.06.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Read More: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.