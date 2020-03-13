Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $65.44 Million Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 525,630 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 18,398 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for approximately 1.2% of Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.06% of American Express worth $65,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 56.5% in the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 4,217 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.9% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,830 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in American Express by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 37,928 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,776 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on American Express from to in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on American Express from $126.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. DZ Bank upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.29.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $83.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.87. American Express has a 12-month low of $81.81 and a 12-month high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $3,750,758.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,310,653.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Raymond Joabar sold 17,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.21, for a total value of $2,301,948.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,038,692.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,639 shares of company stock valued at $10,880,261 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

