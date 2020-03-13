Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $49.53 Million Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 608,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,507 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of PACCAR worth $49,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in PACCAR by 0.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 52,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in PACCAR by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. 64.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PCAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen upgraded PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PACCAR from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on PACCAR from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.23.

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 403 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $30,011.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,111.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Marco A. Davila sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total value of $482,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,734.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $59.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.47. The stock has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.32. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $57.27 and a fifty-two week high of $83.41.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 9.33%. PACCAR’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.