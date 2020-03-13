Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $45.02 Million Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 395,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,347 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Waste Management worth $45,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in Waste Management by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WM. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Waste Management from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.43.

Shares of WM stock opened at $97.74 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.55 and a 1 year high of $126.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.80 and its 200-day moving average is $115.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.545 dividend. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.55%.

In other Waste Management news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total value of $31,957.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,877,477.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 890 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total transaction of $109,203.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,543.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,683 shares of company stock valued at $17,217,165 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

