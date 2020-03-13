Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $12.75 Million Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,504 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 11,239 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $12,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTSH. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,586 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 54,251 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 8,739 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 175,621 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $10,892,000 after purchasing an additional 6,409 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $665,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 10,577.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,687,074 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $104,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,274 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.78.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $3,845,647.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 402,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,864,751.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $46,066.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,276,305.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 237,902 shares of company stock worth $14,633,923. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $48.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 12 month low of $47.75 and a 12 month high of $74.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.43. The stock has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.88.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology service provider to reacquire up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

