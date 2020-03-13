Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Stock Position in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 63.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 618,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239,261 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.05% of Unilever worth $35,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Unilever by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 6.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

NYSE:UL opened at $48.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.59. Unilever N.V. has a one year low of $47.00 and a one year high of $64.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.452 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.59%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

