Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stock Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,134 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $16,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,335,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $412,110,000 after purchasing an additional 469,237 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Cpwm LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 2,449.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 120,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,206,000 after purchasing an additional 115,485 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. 68.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,772.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,624. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total transaction of $994,812.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,804 shares in the company, valued at $8,563,982.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,123 shares of company stock worth $2,748,744. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

MMM opened at $133.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $84.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.08. 3M Co has a 1 year low of $130.34 and a 1 year high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.62%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.92.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

