Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 14,694 Shares of IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 478,930 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,694 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.92% of IBERIABANK worth $36,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in IBERIABANK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of IBERIABANK in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of IBERIABANK by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in IBERIABANK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in IBERIABANK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IBERIABANK alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on IBKC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of IBERIABANK in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.14.

Shares of IBKC opened at $38.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.08 and its 200 day moving average is $72.51. IBERIABANK Corp has a fifty-two week low of $36.17 and a fifty-two week high of $81.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.11). IBERIABANK had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $293.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. IBERIABANK’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that IBERIABANK Corp will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. This is a boost from IBERIABANK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. IBERIABANK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.68%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Michael J. Brown sold 11,493 shares of IBERIABANK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $834,506.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 146,834 shares in the company, valued at $10,661,616.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IBERIABANK Company Profile

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for IBERIABANK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBERIABANK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.