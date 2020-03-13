Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 3,515 Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 389,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Servcs makes up 1.0% of Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $54,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,335 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,616 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target (up from $151.00) on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $171.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.41.

NYSE FIS opened at $118.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.70, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.37. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 12 month low of $104.87 and a 12 month high of $158.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

In related news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,086 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,288 shares in the company, valued at $3,493,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total value of $8,165,278.33. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,659 shares in the company, valued at $3,365,592.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,206 shares of company stock worth $15,035,104 over the last three months. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fidelity National Information Servcs

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

