Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 26,063 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,495,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,063 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.7% of Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.41% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $89,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $43.34 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $39.56 and a twelve month high of $62.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.57 and its 200-day moving average is $57.72.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

