Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 18,926 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 528,619 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 18,926 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises 1.4% of Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $76,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 15,514.4% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,938,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912,886 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,715,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,054 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,314,000. Gladstone Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,844,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,200,363 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $173,609,000 after purchasing an additional 627,923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday. Consumer Edge started coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.32.

DIS stock opened at $91.81 on Friday. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $91.64 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total value of $162,854.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,789 shares in the company, valued at $15,040,086.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $454,056.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,250,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,258 shares of company stock valued at $622,400 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

