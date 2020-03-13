Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 1,304 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 254,838 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $13,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Oracle by 340.0% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 12,966 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 10,019 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,464 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 7,983 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 21,083 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 9,246 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 10,830 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $12,294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 135,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,420,822.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Oracle from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Nomura reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.59.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $39.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.61 and a 200 day moving average of $54.04. The company has a market cap of $143.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $39.71 and a 12-month high of $60.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 56.86%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.