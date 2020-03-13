John Laing Group PLC (LON:JLG) Insider Luciana Germinario Acquires 3,130 Shares

John Laing Group PLC (LON:JLG) insider Luciana Germinario purchased 3,130 shares of John Laing Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 318 ($4.18) per share, with a total value of £9,953.40 ($13,093.13).

Luciana Germinario also recently made the following trade(s):

Get John Laing Group alerts:

On Tuesday, March 10th, Luciana Germinario sold 6,250 shares of John Laing Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 336 ($4.42), for a total value of £21,000 ($27,624.31).

LON:JLG opened at GBX 345 ($4.54) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08. John Laing Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 318.60 ($4.19) and a 52-week high of GBX 403.40 ($5.31). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 350.90 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 365.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.48, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.66 ($0.10) per share. This is a positive change from John Laing Group’s previous dividend of $1.84. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.14%. John Laing Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on John Laing Group from GBX 430 ($5.66) to GBX 440 ($5.79) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Peel Hunt cut John Laing Group to an “add” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 400 ($5.26) in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.79) price target on shares of John Laing Group in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, HSBC raised John Laing Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. John Laing Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 414.80 ($5.46).

About John Laing Group

John Laing Group plc, an investment holding company, originates, invests in, and manages greenfield infrastructure projects. It operates through Primary Investment, Secondary Investment, and Asset Management segments. The company originates, invests in, and manages social, transport, and environmental infrastructure projects under government backed public-private partnership programs in the Asia Pacific, North America, Contiental Europe, and the United Kingdom; and invests in and manages solar PV parks, onshore and offshore wind farm projects, and biomass plants in the United Kingdom, Irish, French, German, Swedish, and Australian markets.

Read More: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for John Laing Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Laing Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.