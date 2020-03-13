John D. Baker II Acquires 900 Shares of Patriot Transportation Holding Inc (NASDAQ:PATI) Stock

Patriot Transportation Holding Inc (NASDAQ:PATI) major shareholder John D. Baker II bought 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.47 per share, with a total value of $10,323.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Patriot Transportation stock opened at $11.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.25 million, a PE ratio of 33.36 and a beta of -0.09. Patriot Transportation Holding Inc has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $21.26.
Patriot Transportation (NASDAQ:PATI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.81 million during the quarter. Patriot Transportation had a return on equity of 0.80% and a net margin of 0.39%.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Patriot Transportation by 134.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Patriot Transportation by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. Estabrook Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Patriot Transportation by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 103,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 9,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Patriot Transportation by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 147,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 13,482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.13% of the company’s stock.
About Patriot Transportation
Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc, through its subsidiary, Florida Rock & Tank Lines, Inc, engages in the transportation business. The company is involved in hauling petroleum related products, including gas and diesel fuel; and dry bulk commodities, such as cement, lime, and various industrial powder products, and liquid chemicals.
