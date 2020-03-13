John D. Baker II Acquires 900 Shares of Patriot Transportation Holding Inc (NASDAQ:PATI) Stock

Patriot Transportation Holding Inc (NASDAQ:PATI) major shareholder John D. Baker II bought 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.47 per share, with a total value of $10,323.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Patriot Transportation stock opened at $11.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.25 million, a PE ratio of 33.36 and a beta of -0.09. Patriot Transportation Holding Inc has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $21.26.

Patriot Transportation (NASDAQ:PATI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.81 million during the quarter. Patriot Transportation had a return on equity of 0.80% and a net margin of 0.39%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Patriot Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Patriot Transportation by 134.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Patriot Transportation by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. Estabrook Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Patriot Transportation by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 103,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 9,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Patriot Transportation by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 147,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 13,482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.13% of the company’s stock.

About Patriot Transportation

Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc, through its subsidiary, Florida Rock & Tank Lines, Inc, engages in the transportation business. The company is involved in hauling petroleum related products, including gas and diesel fuel; and dry bulk commodities, such as cement, lime, and various industrial powder products, and liquid chemicals.

