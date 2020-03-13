Jeswant Gill Buys 6,486 Shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Stock

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) SVP Jeswant Gill purchased 6,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,402.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,183. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:HSC opened at $6.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.73. Harsco Co. has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $27.97. The company has a market capitalization of $604.56 million, a P/E ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.27.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Harsco had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 31.08%. The firm had revenue of $399.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.80 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Harsco Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harsco by 10,575.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,341,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,521 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Harsco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,926,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Harsco by 495.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 774,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,685,000 after purchasing an additional 644,412 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Harsco by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,067,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,573,000 after purchasing an additional 502,945 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in Harsco by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 991,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,804,000 after purchasing an additional 494,694 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Harsco from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Harsco from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Harsco in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Harsco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

