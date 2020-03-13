Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 524,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,790 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 2.26% of Jernigan Capital worth $10,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JCAP. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Jernigan Capital by 3.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Jernigan Capital by 13.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 4,093 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Jernigan Capital by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 369,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after buying an additional 88,385 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jernigan Capital in the third quarter valued at about $351,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Jernigan Capital by 12.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JCAP shares. TheStreet lowered Jernigan Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Jernigan Capital from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Jernigan Capital in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jernigan Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jernigan Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

In related news, CEO John A. Good purchased 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $137,517.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 283,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,641,106.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Mark O. Decker purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.61 per share, for a total transaction of $29,415.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,561.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 8,900 shares of company stock valued at $176,857 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JCAP traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $14.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,118. The stock has a market cap of $374.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.53. Jernigan Capital Inc has a 1 year low of $13.02 and a 1 year high of $22.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.48 and its 200 day moving average is $18.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Jernigan Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

Jernigan Capital Company Profile

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

