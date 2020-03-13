Jefferies Group LLC Trims Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Jefferies Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,785 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 31,743 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC owned 0.05% of LKQ worth $5,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in LKQ by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,187,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $470,800,000 after buying an additional 209,933 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,584,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $127,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,050 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 20.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,571,918 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $112,337,000 after acquiring an additional 594,452 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in LKQ by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,484,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $124,382,000 after acquiring an additional 316,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in LKQ by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,108,879 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $75,287,000 after acquiring an additional 22,239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on LKQ. BidaskClub cut shares of LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

Shares of LKQ opened at $23.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.64 and its 200 day moving average is $32.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.15. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.79 and a fifty-two week high of $36.63.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. LKQ had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

