Jefferies Group LLC Takes $6.47 Million Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,152 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $6,467,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,732 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,031,000 after buying an additional 4,581 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,602 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,004,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 2,226 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at $18,007,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 750 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $772.09, for a total transaction of $579,067.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,653.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 5,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $780.65, for a total transaction of $4,070,309.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,209 shares in the company, valued at $19,679,405.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,678 shares of company stock valued at $12,076,167. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

MTD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $800.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $786.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $790.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Mettler-Toledo International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $770.86.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $639.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $755.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $734.10. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $595.91 and a 12 month high of $873.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.37.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.68 by $0.10. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 118.08% and a net margin of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $843.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.85 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 24.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

