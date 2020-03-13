Jefferies Group LLC Takes $57.50 Million Position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME)

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,897,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,496,000. Tencent Music Entertainment Group comprises approximately 0.4% of Jefferies Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter worth $57,276,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 274.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,423,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,708,191 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 2,568.2% during the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 2,446,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 22,682.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,321,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,604 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth $21,905,000. 16.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TME has been the subject of several research reports. BOCOM International lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.98.

Shares of NYSE:TME opened at $11.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.95. The company has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 62.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.50. Tencent Music Entertainment Group – has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $19.97.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

